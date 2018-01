Part of the A1(M) which was closed earlier today after an accident in dangerous conditions near Ripon has now been reopened.

The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 49 and 50, near Baldersby.

The closure was due to a multiple collision and a car fire.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted just before 8.30pm tonight (Sun Jan 21): “The #A1M northbound at #Dishforth between #J49 and #J50 is now reopen. Many thanks for your patience and cooperation.”