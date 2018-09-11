Transdev 'happy to consider' proposals to name bus after Ripon sports hero Matt Stevenson

The Harrogate Bus Company has told the Ripon Gazette that they are happy to consider any proposals put forward by residents to name a 36 bus after Ripon's newest sporting hero Matt Stevenson.

Since the 'Gazette publicised calls by residents to formally recognise Matt's achievements, more ideas and suggestions have been pouring in - including inviting Matt to switch on the city's Christmas lights, and organising a civic celebration.

Transdev, the operating group behind The Harrogate Bus Company, have confirmed that they would welcome the opportunity to hear any ideas and suggestions from residents about naming a bus after Matt, who won the prestigious Senior Manx Grand Prix motorcycle race in the Isle of Man.