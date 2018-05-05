Tranquil places to go in Yorkshire this weekend if want to escape the bank holiday rush

The May bank holiday weekend is almost upon this and with the weather forecast set to be sunny and warm, people all over Yorkshire will be making the most of the extended weekend and heading out of the house.

Whether this be a trip to the seaside, a city centre or a historic market town, people will be embracing both the sun and the extra day off.

This nature trail is not only scenic, but it has an array of different walking trails, old mills and dams

However, for those who want to make the most of the bank holiday, but don’t want to be stuck amongst crowds of people who all have the same idea as you, there are a few places in Yorkshire where you can escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

From nature reserves to woodland areas to nature trails, here are some of the most tranquil places in Yorkshire to escape to this bank holiday weekend.

Otley Chevin, West Yorkshire

With multiple entrances and free parking, Otley Chevin is ten miles north-west of Leeds city centre and provides an alternative to your local park. This popular dog walking route allows visitors to take Yorkshire’s splendid scenery and blow the cobwebs away with a brisk walk.

Otley Chevin is ten miles north-west of Leeds city centre and provides an alternative to your local park

Here, you can overlook the town of Otley but be far enough away that you aren’t crowded by others, exploring the range of woodland paths, hilly routes and themed trails that Otley Chevin offers.

Rodley Nature Reserve, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Rodley Nature Reserve is a wetland reserve created in 1999, situated just north of Town Street on the north bank of the River Aire.

This scenic reserve is a relaxing destination, where you can take in the beautiful surrounding nature, soak up the sun and even take a little stroll if you fancy it.

There’s even a designated picnic area with ramped access situated on the Butterfly Bank, so if you fancy a family picnic this bank holiday, this is a great place to go.

Moss Bridge Rd, Rodley, Leeds LS13 1HP

The Hollies, Meanwood Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Located in Meanwood Park, The Hollies, is a secret old Oak woodland which offers stunning scenery and the perfect place to escape from reality. This natural botanical garden has a wide array of colourful flowers, including rhododendrons, azaleas and philadelphus, which provide a beautiful backdrop for you to enjoy our stroll in.

Bardon Grange Lodge, 103 Weetwood Ln, Leeds LS16 5PA

Rivelin Valley Nature Trail, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

This nature trail is not only scenic, but it has an array of different walking trails, old mills, dams and there are plenty of streams for your dogs to play in. This location is extremely family friendly and with it having an abundance of space and plenty of different walking routes, you’re bound to be able to find a little pocket of peace here.

Rails Rd, Sheffield S6 6GF

Langsett Reservoir, South Yorkshire

Located on the edge of the Peak District National Park, and near the villages of Langsett and Upper Midhope, this reservoir has both woodland and open moorland area, which are perfect for walking the dog.

Managed by Yorkshire Water, this reservoir is located close to Sheffield and Stocksbridge and has a nearby visitor centre, named Langsett Barn, alongside a car park and picnic area.

This reservoir is a scenic and peaceful place to spend your bank holiday weekend.

Ecclesall Woods, South Yorkshire

This is an area of woodland in south-west Sheffield, South Yorkshire, situated between Abbeydale Road South and Ecclesall.

It covers approximately 350 acres of mature woodland, which was previously used for timber and charcoal, and is currently managed by the city council for the benefit of both wildlife and visitor access. These woods feature two roads and there are over 15 km of public footpaths running through the woods.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park

The Yorkshire Dales National Park spans far and wide and has around 1,600 square kilometres of impressive hill country and moorland, fields and meadows, and gentle valleys.

It also has a rich sense of heritage, an abundance of wildlife and numerous opportunities for outdoor adventure, providing the perfect place to escape from the city to over the bank holiday weekend.

Howardian Hills, North Yorkshire

The Howardian Hills are an unusual landform shaped on Jurassic limestone, with a scenic mixture of rolling hills, fields, pasture and woodland.

This one of North Yorkshire's best-kept secrets, where you can walk through open fields and woodlands, making it the perfect peaceful escape over the bank holiday weekend.

Humber Bridge Country Park, East Riding of Yorkshire

Situated close to the renowned Humber Bridge, this country park provides plenty of woodland area. With the Cliff Trail, Meadow Trail, and Pond Trail, there's plenty of places for you to enjoy a scenic walk.

Ferriby Rd, Hessle HU13 0LN

Tophill Low Nature Reserve, Driffield, East Yorkshire

Tophill Low Nature Reserve, situated four miles from Watton village on the A164 Beverley to Driffield road, is a scenic place to pass the bank holiday weekend.

There’s a wide variety of different nature to feast your eyes on and it’s recommend that you take a pair of binoculars with you, and perhaps a basic bird book, in order to help you get the most out of your visit.

Tophill Low Nature Reserve/Tophill Low, Driffield