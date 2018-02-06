Traffic cops deploy stinger to stop suspected Harrogate alcohol thief

A Harrogate man suspected of stealing more than £180 worth of alcohol from a Ripon supermarket has been charged.

The 22-year-old, from Harrogate, is alleged to have taken 13 bottles of Disaronno liqueur from Morrisons on Harrogate Road shortly before 11.15am yesterday.

He is then alleged to have fled in a black Ford Fiesta which failed to stop for police as it travelled to Harrogate via Killinghall.

Traffic cops deployed a stinger device to deflate the car’s tyres at 11.20am.

They arrested the driver along with three passengers, a 29-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman.

Following enquiries, the three passengers were released with no further action to be taken.

The driver was later charged with five offences: theft from a shop; failing to stop for the police; dangerous driving; driving without a licence; and driving without insurance

He is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on February 22 at 9.30am.