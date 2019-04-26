Vandalism: Top Harrogate councillor condemns attack on anti-relief road sign

After a mystery attack on a Harrogate anti-relief road banner, the county councillor most closely associated with a new public consultation over ways of tackling traffic congestion in Harrogate and Knaresborough says he “deplores” the vandalism.

Mystery attack - The Harrogate residents group's vandalised banner in Bilton.

Coun Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and passenger transport, said: “The act of vandalism affecting the banner is extremely disappointing.

“All such acts are to be deplored. In the last few days two glazed bus shelters in my electoral division have been smashed. It is pointless vandalism which has become all too common.

He was speaking after unknown vandals attacked the huge sign designed and paid-for by recently-formed residents group HALT (Harrogate and Knaresborough Alliance for Less Traffic).

Located on the Nidderdale Greenway in Harrogate at the junction with Bilton lane where a future relief road to Forest Lane via the fields near Nidd Gorge is one of the options for discussion, the giant words “Save Nidd Gorge and the Nidderdale Greenway - Relief Roads Don’t Work’ now has a hole where the word ‘Don’t’ was.

The campaign group has now had to pay for the vandalised sign to be re-made.

Members of Nidd Gorge Community Action Group posted on Facebook after the incident saying: “Please help us find the person who vandalised our banner! They need urgent re-education.”

