Today Harrogate motorists face new roadworks headache

An important junction for Harrogate and Knaresborough drivers is the subject of roadworks today.

North Yorkshire County Council is undertaking resurfacing and lining work at this key junction today, Monday, which was successfully transformed from traffic lights into a roundabout less than a year ago - improving traffic flow significantly.

The county council has tweeted that the road work, which will involve introducing four-way traffic lights, will take place tonight from 7pm until 10pm with four-way traffic lights again in operation.

The roadworks will then return tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 22.

