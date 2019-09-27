These are the final road closures in Ripon for the UCI cycling championships

With just days to go until the end of the UCI Road World Championships, we take a look at all of the final remaining road closures in place for Ripon...

What the colour coding means for road closures

Amber: The race route is closed to traffic and pedestrians but designated route crossings and access points are open to the public.

Red: All of the race route and designated route crossings and access points are closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Outside of red and amber times the roads are open to both traffic and pedestrians.

Ripon - Day 7, September 27

Boroughbridge Road, Bondgate Green, Skellgarths, Waterskellgate, Somerset Row, Skellbank, Mallorie Park Drive, Studley Road, B626527. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 4.10pm to 5.20pm (red).

Ripon - Day 8, September 28

Palace Road, North Street, Market Place West, Market Place South, Market Place car park, Fishergate, Old Market Place, Queen Street, Westgate, Park Street, Studley Road. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 1.15pm to 2.30pm (red).

B626528. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 1.30pm to 1.45pm (red).

Palace Road, North Street, Market Place East Closure type: Rolling Closure times: 12pm to 1.15pm (red).

Ripon - Day 9, September 29

Market Place South, Kirkgate, Duck Hill,Skellgarths, King Street, Bondgate. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 12pm to 1.15pm (red).

Quarry Moor Lane, Harrogate Road. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 12.05pm to 1.20pm (red).