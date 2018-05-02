Traditional fun for May Day

Aldborough will celebrate 50 consecutive years of it traditional May Day festival on Sunday May 6.

Traditional maypole dancing, pulled pork buns, cream teas and fairground games are on the cards.

The village green’s permanent may pole – a former ship’s mast - will see local children performing traditional skipping dances and play host to the Acorn Morris troupe who will perform during the afternoon.

There will be live music, great food, a Pimms bar, bouncy castle, fairground rides and various stalls. The Police and the Fire Brigade will be there and local inventor and engineer, Austin will be showing off his selection of traditional fairground games.

A spokesman said: “If you thought classics such as Splat the Rat, Strongman, Coconut shy, Giant Kerplunk and football shoot-out were lost to the annuls of time, think again.

“They are back, better and great fun on the green this Aldborough May Day. Crossbow Challenge is the new one for this year but don’t worry – no weapons involved.”

All funds raised by the volunteer group who run the event go to support local charities each year.

This year, Harrogate-based charity, Open Country – helping people with disabilities to access the countryside - will benefit from funds raised on the day. Villager and tandem cyclist enthusiast, Jez first came across their ‘companion cycling’ club and soon discovered what an amazing service this local charity provides.

The procession of the May Queen in her horse-drawn carriage accompanied by May Dancers and Attendants starts at 1pm on Sunday May 6.

Entry is free, with ample parking a short walk from the Green.

“The village looks forward to welcoming you to a wonderful afternoon of traditional British celebrations,” said the spokesman.