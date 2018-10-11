Town gears up for open day

Wetherby is set to celebrate the best it has to offer the community and visitors on Saturday.

The very first Whole town Open Day, organised by Welcome to Wetherby, will give people the chance to look behind the scenes at the town’s police, fire and radio stations, as well as enjoy performances at the bandstand, sport try out sessions and exhibitions.

Coun Cindy Bentley, Chairman of Welcome to Wetherby, said: “The Welcome to Wetherby group has been working together for eight years now and we’ve used all our experience to put together what should be a fantastic showcase of what our town has to offer.

“We hope that people will use the opportunity to have a fun and free day out around Wetherby and find out more about the town’s clubs, activities, groups, services, buildings and facilities.

“There’s lots to see and do including free first aid training, buildings which aren’t normally open to the public, lego workshops, coffee mornings, sports taster sessions, entertainment and more! From the full day of concerts at the bandstand to open days at the police and fire stations to a community showcase of local groups and societies to guided bike rides we hope that residents enjoy being Welcomed to Wetherby!”

For the sporty, Wetherby Bulldogs are encouraging kids to turn up and try rugby league on the Ings, go cycling with Wetherby Bike Trails and have a go at Tennis at Castlegarth.

Coun Galan Moss, Mayor of Wetherby, said: “I am very much looking forward to spending the day finding out more about what goes on and what’s available in our wonderful town.

“Even though I’ve lived here for over 40 years there are so many hidden gems that I’m sure I’ll learn something new about where I live.”

And people are being encouraged to follow the town trail, using a passport to be stamped at 10 locations.

Coun Moss added: “I’ve been carefully studying the programme for the day and have got a route around the town worked out. I’ll be taking my passport with me and trying to collect all 10 stamps.”

Other clubs showcasing their activities include Wetherby Camera Club, with an exhibition, Wetherby in Bloom, hosing a coffee morning in the Bath House, and Old Men’s Parliament, with a Shadows tribute band.

Check timings and activities at wetherby.co.uk