Tower brewery looks to refresh community links

A major brewery has raised a glass or two in tribute to its community minded workers.

As part of a drive to get Molson Coors more involved in the areas it serves it has praised employees who make improvements in the places they work and live in.

John Cole, Tower Brewery general manager, said: “We’re proud of our passionate people, vibrant communities and strong partnerships, and our Creatively Crafted goal has given us a real focus.

“Tadcaster has a wonderful community feel and there’s lots of great events happening in the town that we can get behind.

“A great example of the community spirit in Tadcaster was the celebration to reopen the bridge.

“It was an honour for the brewery to be able to sponsor the event and for us to store emergency flood equipment and a community defibrillator for the Tadcaster Flood Action Group, should they be needed in future.”

Volunteers have also helped replace old vegetable beds at Riverside Primary.

And Brewery workers have completed a litter pick along the river, supported the Tadcaster Duck Race by storing and transporting the all-important ducks.

The brewery employees also took part in local fundraising events, including the Leeds Memory Walk at Temple Newsam – contributing to Molson Coors £33,200 year-to-date fundraising total for their UK corporate charity Alzheimer’s Society.