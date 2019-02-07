Tour guide call for RHS Harlow Carr

Volunteers are needed by The Friends of Harlow Car to help give garden tours around Harrogate’s RHS Garden.

The group – which raises vital funds to help develop and improve the garden – is keen to hear from any willing volunteers.

The tours feature a walk and talk around the garden, pointing out garden highlights and providing a potted history of the garden from its early days in the 1950s to the present day.

ll tours are arranged in advance and guides are booked depending on their availability.

Volunteer coordinator and experienced tour guide Angela Henson said: “Guides don’t need to be horticulturally qualified, although some basic gardening knowledge would be helpful.

“It’s more about a willingness to share their passion for Harlow Carr and their love of the garden with others, and feeling comfortable speaking in front of a group of up to 20 people.

It’s really satisfying to chat to people about the garden and hear their own stories about gardening and the great outdoors.”

To find out more, contact Angela Henson on angelaandrogerh@gmail.com before Friday 1 March 2019.