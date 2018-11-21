Top ten things to do in Harrogate area

Looking for something to do and places to visit? Here is the top ten events in the Harrogate area this week.

1. Country Living Fair, November 29-December 2. Harrogate Convention Centre welcomes back the Country Living Fair for the seventh year. Visitors can immerse themselves in a Christmas experience involving everything from cooking demonstrations in the Country Living Kitchen, craft workshops and fine dining with a French bistro set up in the Royal Hall, as well as handmade gifts, decorations, locally produced food and drink and interiors products. Visitors to the Christmas extravaganza in Harrogate can also visit the Viking Cruises Champagne Bar and book onto workshops in the Crafting Studio. Tickets at www.countrylivingfair.com

For the second Christmas in a row Harewood House is opening to the public. This time visitors will be transported back to the 1920s.'16th November 2018.

2. Glow Winter Illuminations, RHS Harlow Carr, November 22-December 29. Visitors to the RHS garden can see its trees in a different light. Running three evenings a week from Thursday to Saturday, Glow is a chance for visitors to walk an illuminated trail along which coloured lights transform the magnificent and unusual trees and much-loved natural sculptures as dusk falls. Included is an unusual 50-year-old Indian Bean Tree - Catalpa bignoneoides - so-called as it retains the previous year’s beans pods which were used as rattles by native Indians. Tickets are available to buy online at www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr or on the door. RHS member adult £5; non-member adult £10. RHS member child £2.50; non-member child £5. Children under 5 go free.

3. Christmas Gift and Food Fair, Ripon Cathedral, Saturday November 24. Over 100 stalls offering a wide selection of unusual gifts, crafts and local food will be on sale at Ripon Cathedral on November 24. Turkey Sandwiches and mulled wine will be served throughout the day as well as musical entertainment from local Choirs. The fair is also popular with families going to visit Santa in his grotto. Atkinson of Ripon will provide a park and ride service from Wolseley UK on the Boroughbridge Road. Buses will run to and from the Wolseley Car Park and the cathedral frequently throughout the day. Parking is free but donations can be given on the bus. The Christmas Gift and Food Fair takes place at Ripon Cathedral from 9.30am and closing at 4.30pm. Entry is £3 cash on the door, entry for children is free.

4. Lotherton Christmas Experience, November 23-December 23. The ultimate winter wonderland includes activities such as the Twelve Days of Christmas Woodland Walk, the Elf Village, the Enchanted Fairy Dell, The House and Edwardian Selfie Studio, and The Christmas Courtyard. And there’s the chance to meet Santa himself at his special North Pole, although be quick, as his diary is filling up fast. Tickets are available now, with a number of visit options at: www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk

5. Music and Lights, Fountains Abbey, November 24-December 23. People are invited to take a break from the glitz and glamour of Christmas and unwind with an authentic festive experience. Music and Lights is only one small part of a larger day out. The abbey will be bathed with colourful lights, choirs will be singing in the cellarium. Families can follow the stars down the Nativity trail, visit a 1930s Fountains Hall and visit Father Christmas’ grotto.

6. Indoor festive fair, Ripley Castle, November 22-25. A luxury heated marquee in the historic Ripley Castle courtyard will feature 150 top companies selling an abundance of items to thrill family and friends at Christmas. From festive food to decorations through to gifts and stocking fillers, the fair is set to provide a colourful addition to the festive calendar.

7. ‎Santa Reindeer Dash and Christmas Market, King James’s School, Sunday December 9, 10am-1pm. Runners, joggers, walkers and shoppers are invited to go along to King James’s School on December 9 for the Dash. But before then they are taking bookings for stall holders. A £10 donation per stall will be used for the Community 3G floodlit football pitch funds. There will also be real Christmas trees, Santa’s Grotto, Christmas Market, live music, food and drink. Join the Dash before Monday November 26.

8. Christmas at Harewood, Harewood House, November 24-January 6. Christmas at Harewood, Dreams of the 1920s is a bespoke six-week experience which features a dream-like decorated house, dressed by creative director Simon Costin, two different Father Christmas experiences and eight types of workshops and tours. Among the highlights is At Home with Father and Mrs Christmas where families can enjoys a festive experience. The journey starts with a visit to Father Christmas’ cottage for an encounter filled with interactive stories and songs, a photo opportunity and a personalised gift. Visitors can continue the magic with an interactive trail around the House and grounds, with the opportunity to explore the dream-inspired installations on the State Floor and Below Stairs, and take part in a programme of festive family activities throughout Harewood. Booking essential for all Father Christmas Experiences at: www.harewood.org/whats-on/event/christmas/ or 0113 2181000.

9. White Rose Squares Charity Hoedown in Aid of Saint Michael’s Hospice, Saturday November 24, 2.30-5.30pm, Woodlands Methodist Church Hall, Wetherby Road, Harrogate. The local American Square Dance Club are holding a light-hearted Hoedown at Woodlands Church Hall. No experience or partner is needed as American Square Dancing has Angels to help. Callers Cliff Anderton and Gene Turner will sing to a wide variety of music. Entry on the door £6.

10. Jack and the Beanstalk, Harrogate Theatre, November 28-January 20. Join Jack on her climb up the beanstalk to an enchanted land of excitement and adventure, where she must rescue her friends from the ‘Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum’ of a very hungry giant. This much-loved pantomime classic is packed with favourite pantomime characters, scenery, jokes, magic and sparkle.

