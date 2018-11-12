Top pub to hold Harrogate special beer event

Tomorrow night will see the latest event by Women On Tap CIC, the exciting Harrogate-based celebration of women and beer - a night of good company, beer learning, and taste sensations at Blind Jack’s in Knaresborough tomorrow night.

Taking place on Tuesday, November 13, Harrogate’s own talented beer guru, Nichola Bottomley, will be host for the evening at this wonderfully cosy, award-winning home of good beer located on Knaresborough Market Place.

Nichola will guide ticket-holders through a tasting of six different hand-selected beers accompanied by carefully paired food from award-winning canapé chef Ashley Close at The Rural Food Company.



She will also talk through the various beer styles she has chosen, including different hops and the brewing process, with innovative chef Ashley will be on hand to talk through his food choices and flavour combinations.

The first Women on Tap event was launched in Harrogate in 2017 with guest beers brewed by women and industry speakers talking from a women's perspective.

Women on Tap 2018 featured a wider range of events happening across Harrogate and Knaresborough at with partner venues.

The Rural Food Company was set up by Head Chef and Owner Ashley Close at the beginning of 2017. Based just outside of Wetherby, they have steadily grown to cater for events all over Yorkshire and as an award-winning canapés chef Ashley jumped at the chance of working alongside Women On Tap to create a range of canapés to accompany and compliment a wide range of tasty beers.



