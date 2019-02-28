Top filmmaker coup at Harrogate Film Festival

In a major coup for cinema lovers in Harrogate, Mark Cousins is to appear at an exclusive event at Harrogate Film Festival shortly.

The internationally-acclaimed film maker is one of Britain's leading directors, cultural critics and a notable contributor to BBC 4, BBC 2 and More 4.

Award-winning: Acclaimed filmmaker Mark Cousins is bringing his acclaimed movie The Eyes of Orson Welles to Harrogate as part of a special event at Harrogate Film Festival.



As part of the Harrogate Film Festival 2019, Mark is holding a special event in conjunction with Harrogate Film Society.

On Monday, March 4, this inspirational and charismatic figure will visit Harrogate for an 'Evening with' in Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Oxford Street at 7.30pm.



The talk with the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers will be followed by a screening of his acclaimed 2018 hit documentary The Eyes of Orson Welles.



A passionate and prolific creator of film documentaries, often about the nature of movie-making itself, Cousins' brilliant documentary The Eyes of Orson Welles won a commendation at last year's Cannes Film Festival.



After graduating from the University of Stirling, Belfast-born Cousins rose to public prominence as director of Edinburgh International Film Festival in the late 1990s, bringing new ideas and personal charm, to the Festival.

Mark has gone on to enjoy an illustrious career which has involved releasing books, films and winning multiple further awards.



A sometime member of the jury at the Venice Film Festival, his 2011 documentary The Story of Film: An Odyssey, was broadcast as 15 one-hour television episodes in the UK and USA. Mark has worked with names such as David Lynch, Martin Scorsese and Roman Polanski.



Adam Chandler, Managing Director at Harrogate Film Festival said: “Having a respected figure such as Mark Cousins attend the festival is something we are delighted to bring to the people of Harrogate.

"It is set to be an interesting and eye-opening evening with this well-respected film maker. We’re delighted to be partnering with Graham Chalmers and Harrogate Film Society to bring this event to the town.”



The Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers said: "Mark Cousins is one of the most charismatic and inspirational figures working in the film world today. He sees the world of movies - and the world itself - in new and different ways.

"Mark makes ideas entertaining and brings his trademark personal charm to everything he does."



Mark's other films include and A Story of Children and Film, Stockholm, My Love and Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise.



All ticket holders will receive a free drink on arrival.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale online at www.harrogatefilm.co.uk or at Harrogate Box Office on 01423 502116 or in person.



