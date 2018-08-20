Top awards for Harrogate area brewery

A micro-brewery in the Harrogate district has triumphed in leading industry awards.

Knaresborough-based Rooster’s Brewing Co won an incredible five awards in the 2018 SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards at York.

Currently celebrating their 25th Anniversary, Rooster’s scooped three bronze awards and two golds, including the overall gold in the can and bottle (small pack) competition for the second year running.

The prestigious awards, run by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), which received entries by breweries from the whole of Yorkshire, as well as Humberside, Cleveland, Durham, Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, are judged by brewers and beer experts and seen very much as the ‘brewers choice’ awards in the industry.

Baby-Faced Assassin, Rooster’s flagship IPA, stole the show in the can and bottle competition, adding to the silver award it won at the SIBA National Beer Competition earlier this year and the gold medal it won at the 2017 International Brewing Awards.

Having started life as a homebrew recipe in 2011 before being scaled up as a Rooster’s beer in 2014, Baby-Faced Assassin has become a fan favourite amongst the brewery’s core line-up of beers.

Oliver Fozard, Rooster’s head brewer, said: “It’s always great to be recognised in any competition, but to win ‘best in show’ is particularly pleasing.

"It’s testament to all the hard work that our team puts in to ensure our beers are of the highest quality possible.

"To win the overall gold two years running also highlights the quality and consistency of our beers, which is what we pride ourselves on.”

The family-run brewery, located a short walk from the St James Retail Park in Knaresborough, is opening its doors as a tap room and bar this coming Bank Holiday Saturday from 12pm-6pm.

It will be serving a selection of beers, including the launch of a new limited edition beer that was recently brewed in collaboration with California’s Yorkshire Square Brewery.

Rooster’s are inviting people to come and soak up the atmosphere of the brewery in its natural state and enjoy a selection of beers in cask and keg, with cans also available.

The day will be very much geared towards those aged 18 and over, but children are welcome as long as they are supervised by an adult at all times whilst on the premises – both inside and out.

Dogs are welcome, but are not permitted inside the brewery building for hygiene reasons

