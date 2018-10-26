The world of artisan producers and charcuterie really arrived from Europe on these shores in a significant way only as recently as 2013-14 with the likes of Friends of Ham in Leeds - but it has hit Harrogate.

The wave of new independent bars, cafes and restaurants in Harrogate have led to a taste explosion for local foodie fans in general, not just bearded hipsters.

Technically speaking, "charcuterie" is French, being originally the branch of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, such as bacon, ham, sausage, terrines, galantines, ballotines, pâtés, and confit, primarily from pork.



The Harrogate Advertiser looks at five of the best to try in the Harrogate district.

An example of a sharing board at Hoxton North coffee house on Royal Parade in Harrogate,

Top 5 Places for charcuterie in Harrogate

1.

LDMC, 4 John Street, Harrogate

The independent espresso bar with Square Mile Coffee also serves breakfast, lunch and coffee with hot and cold sandwiches. In the summer is launched its new drinks and sharing boards.



Offers: until 8pm every Friday and Saturday evening for early doors drinks and meat and cheese sharing boards consisting of Serrano ham, salami & chorizo, manchego cheese, Brie and Wensleydale with cranberries. Cheeseboard chutney, hot garlic pickle, honey, walnuts and grapes. Accompanied by sundried tomato and olive breads and crackers.

Opens seven days a week. 7.30am-4pm Monday – Thursday; 7.30am- 6pm Friday – Saturday; 9am-4pm Sunday

2.

Horton North, 1a Royal Parade, Harrogate

Independent specialist coffee shop with great cakes and food and a walk-in only policy, it's also committed to championing small-scale artisan suppliers and producers and vegan, dairy and gluten free food menu items.



Offers: sharing boards served from 4pm, which like their day time offering, with a relaxed and simply executed service focusing on the quality of ingredients.

The choice includes a mixed, a vegatarian and a quick board with meats and cheeses change regularly based on availability and seasonality.

Opens seven days a week as late as 9pm Monday to Thursday and to 11pm Friday and Saturday for people wanting an evening coffee or alcoholic drink.

3.

The Half Moon, 1 Abbey Road, Knaresborough

A quietly high quality, cosy and friendly independent free house pub specialising in well-kept craft beers and fine wines.



Offers: grazing boards of meatand cheese in true 'Friends of Ham' charcuterie style.

Opens 5pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 11pm on Friday and from noon at weekends.

4.

La Ferria, Wellington House, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

Popular restaurant specialising in chicken-based dishes with a n authentic taste of Andalusia, including tapas and Spanish.



Offers: sharing boards "showcasing the best cheeses and charcuterie Spain has to offer."

Open seven days a week, restaurant hours.



5.

Weetons, 23/24 West Park, Harrogate:

Award-winning sumptuous food hall, café and deli, renowned locally for its food, local produce, award winning butchery counter and friendly atmosphere.



Offers: an afternoon grazing menu available each day from 3pm including a selection of cured meats and hummus and tapenade with crostini toasts.scone , clotted cream and jam.

Opens seven days a week, usually from 8am to 7pm.

More news you may be interested in...

Preview: Fab food festival in Harrogate district