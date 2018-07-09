Tonight: Famous chefs for Ripon event

One of North Yorkshire’s best independent bookshops is presenting a special event in praise of one of the coolest restaurants in the entire UK tonight.

The Little Ripon Bookshop is bringing the co-owners of Honey & Co in London, who originally made their name at Ottolenghi’s restaurant, in what will be just about their only visit outside the capital.

Honey & Co’s owners Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich have been at the heart of the recent explosion of Middle Eastern food in the UK through their London restaurant Honey & Co, as well as their successful podcast Sarit and Itamar.

Starting tonight at 7.30pm, this book talk and signing plus wine and tasty nibbles is not the first time this popular ‘indie’ has helped raise Ripon’s profile as a centre of contemporary arts.

It was one of the major forces behind the successful launch of the inaugural Ripon Poetry Festival which will return this year in the city from October 11-14.

The chef duo are coming to Ripon to talk about food, cookery, running Honey & Co in central London and their extraordinary life stories from Israel to London.

Held in the initimate surroundings of Thorpe Prebend House, the owner of the Little Ripon Bookshop, Simon Edwards, says it should be a memorable evening.

Also in the news:

Top names for Ripon Poetry Festival 2018



He said: “This is just the sort of event we hoped to bring to Ripon – something interesting, entertaining and different.

“Sarit and Itamar’s visit is very select. Asides from Ripon, they are only appearing in one book shop around London and one in St Andrew’s on this mini-tour.

“I’m delighted to have them come here to promote their new book Honey & Co at home.”

Tickets, which include a glass of wine and nibbles and which can be redeemed against the cost of the new Honey & Co cookery book, are available from Little Ripon Bookshop in person or by telephoning 01765 606689.

The shop will also be selling tickets for this year’s Ripon Poetry Festival shortly.