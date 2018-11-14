Tonight! Beatles' Sgt Pepper event in Harrogate

It's the biggest-selling original UK album of all time and, perhaps, the Beatles’ greatest album -Sgt Pepper is to be the latest subject of Harrogate’s popular Vinyl Sessions event tonight, Wednesday in a fundraiser for Harrogate Hospital.

Held at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House today, Wednesday, November 14, the Fab Four’s best-selling and influential Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band will be played on magnificent vintage hi-hi.



Released in the fabled ‘Summer of Love’, this classic Beatles album took 129 days to record, from winter 1966 to spring 1967 but it's influence seems ever-lasting.

To date, it has sold more than 32 million copies. Its front sleeve alone remains hugely influential and ripe for copying and lampooning.



Since Vinyl Sessions was first launched six months ago at the Oxford Street bar to raise funds for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity, this event dedicated to classic albums played on vinyl has proved to be quite a hit with music fans



Sponsored by Verity Frearson, it kicks off at 7.30pm after a pre-event talk on the album’s history by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Entry is free but advance booking online is advised at www.vinylsessions.org



Harrogate set for new house building...

Approved: More luxury homes for Harrogate