Tockwith Show Society give thanks

Tockwith Show Committee and Friends Dinner welcomed 70 guests for an entertaining evening at the Bridge Hotel in Walshford.

Organised by the Tockwith Show Society, the dinner is held bi-annually to thank committee members, friends and other volunteers for their hard work and dedication to the show, which has been a popular part of the agricultural calendar for over 70 years.

The recent dinner included a talk from guest speaker Charles Mills, a farmer at Appleton Roebuck who is also the show director of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Guests were interested to hear that the search for stewards, judges and exhibitors is even a challenge for the Great Yorkshire Show!

Gifts were presented to retiring joint chairmen Sam Blacker and Mike Tham in appreciation of their services to the Tockwith Show Society.

Sam, whose family has been involved in the show for more than 60 years, has chaired the society on three separate occasions, while Mike has previously held roles as the show secretary and the president.

This year’s Tockwith Show takes place on Sunday, August 4.

* Pictured, from left, are former chairman Mike Tham, new chairman Allan Robinson, show president Dee Alton and former chairman Sam Blacker.