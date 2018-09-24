Tickets on sale for Christmas at Harewood

Tickets are on sale for a nostalgic look at a decadent Christmas in a grand country house.

Christmas at Harewood, Dreams of the 1920s is a bespoke six-week experience which features a dreak-like decorated house, dressed by Creative Director Simon Costin, two different Father Christmas experiences and eight types of workshops and tours.

Director Jane Marriott said: “We are delighted to be revealing Harewood’s Christmas vision.

“The decadent era of the 1920s and its more celebratory note is a natural continuation from Seeds of Hope, our exhibition in the Walled Garden and Bothy, which commemorates the end of the First World War and honours the incredibly important work the gardeners did in supporting the war effort.

“Without giving away too many secrets, visitors will step back in time to imagine Christmas through the eyes of two little boys at the end of the decade; George and Gerald Lascelles.

“George was the current Earl’s father and both boys were the sons of the sixth Earl and Princess Mary.”

Christmas at Harewood, Dreams of the 1920s, opens on November 24 and runs until January 6, 10am-6pm. Tickets - £16.50, children £8.50 - from www.harewood.org/whats-on/event/christmas/ or phone 0113 218 1000.