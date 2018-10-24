Three Peaks Challenge walkers destroy footpath on Yorkshire's highest mountain

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help replace a badly eroded footpath on a Dales mountain popular with walkers.

The main descent route from the summit of Whernside - the highest of the famous Three Peaks - needs around £46,000 of repair work.

The charity Mend Our Mountains have asked the public to donate £20,000 towards the cost of flying in 150 tonnes of hand-picked stone.

The Bruntscar route was last re-surfaced in 2003, but poor weather has led to further erosion and the path is now difficult to use. Walkers seeking alternative ways down the mountain have widened the damaged area.

Whernside is part of the 26-mile Three Peaks Challenge route, which also includes Pen-y-Ghent and Ingleborough. Around 100,000 people climb the mountain every year.

Mend Our Mountains - who work to preserve National Parks across the country - plan to create a new 200-metre section of stone-pitched path on the steepest part of the route, and landscape adjacent eroded areas.

Backers of the crowdfunding campaign receive free gifts such as pin badges and T-shirts in return for their cash pledges. Their donations will be refunded if the £20,000 target is not met by the end of October.

