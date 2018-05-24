This weekend: Harrogate brewery's exciting open day

Stuck for something to do on Bank Holiday Sunday? Award-winning Knaresborough-based Rooster’s Brewing Co is opening its doors on Wetherby Road to the public as a tap room this Sunday from noon to 6pm.

The taproom days are an opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of the brewery in its natural state and enjoy a selection of beers (limited edition and core range) in cask and keg, with bottles and cans also available.

Sunday’s event is also an opportunity to enjoy the latest beer to have been brewed as part of Rooster’s 25th Anniversary Collaboration Project.

The beer in question is called Anything Gose and has been brewed with Ska Brewing from Colorado in the USA, who made the trip across the Atlantic especially.

Anything Gose is a refreshingly tart, contemporary gose that’s pale in colour, with a slight haze. Floral and fruity aromas on the nose follow through on to the palate with rhubarb notes and a crisp finish.

Pork Pies from Starbeck’s multi award-winning butcher, Elite Meat, infused with Rooster’s Baby-Faced Assassin IPA, will be available, along with a selection of sandwiches, bar snacks and soft drinks.



Music will be playing, the sun looks like it’ll be shining and there’ll also be a selection of board games available to enjoy alongside a beer or two.

Children are welcome so long as they’re supervised by an adult at all times whilst on the premises – both inside and out.

Dogs are welcome, but are not permitted inside the brewery building for hygiene reasons.

A covered outside seating area will be provided.

Parking spaces are limited, while a bus stop at the end of the road leading to the brewery is serviced by buses from Harrogate, Knaresborough town centre and Wetherby.

