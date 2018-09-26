This restaurant at Bolton Abbey is the third in Yorkshire to be handed an AA four-star rosette

A Dales hotel has become only the third establishment in Yorkshire to be given a top rating by the AA's restaurant guide.

The Burlington at the Devonshire Arms Hotel on the Bolton Abbey estate now has a four-star rosette.

It joins The Black Swan at Oldstead and The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds on the list of those to be awarded four stars.

Head chef Paul Leonard joined the hotel - which was owned by the Dukes of Devonshire - from the Michelin-starred Isle of Eriska hotel restaurant in Scotland.

To appear among the four-star entries in the AA Restaurant Guide 2019, an eatery must demonstrate “intense ambition, a passion for excellence, superb technical skills, remarkable consistency, and an appreciation of culinary traditions combined with a passionate desire for further quality and improvement”.

Much of the seasonal produce used in the restaurant is grown in the hotel's walled kitchen gardens.

Paul's cooking is described by the guide as “colourful, full of presentational artistry and precisely composed flavours."

The hotel's managing director Richard Palmer said:-

“I am delighted with the progress Paul has made after only just over a year in the role, he and the team have made us so proud. Awards of this standing are a testimony to the commitment that the team deliver round the clock, each and every day. The achievement puts The Devonshire Arms forefront of mind as a destination which delivers award-winning hospitality, combined with the one of most beautiful locations in Yorkshire.”

Only 46 restaurants nationally were given four-star rosettes.

The hotel was built in 1753 and was used by the royal family during grouse shooting trips.