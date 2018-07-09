This is when rain is set to end the heatwave in Yorkshire

For the past two weeks the country has basked in gloriously warm and sunny weather, but with rain expected this week, the heatwave is set to be interrupted.

Britain’s longest heatwave in five years is set to be tempered by lower temperatures as a cool front sweeps in from Scotland.

Although the weather this week is still set to be warm, temperatures will be cooler than last week, with temperatures in Yorkshire reaching peaks of 25C.

However, the recent warm weather, which has broken multiple temperature records, has left many longing for cooler temperatures and rainy showers, so this week’s weather will please some.

England’s hottest day of the year so far was recorded in Gosport, Hampshire, with temperatures reaching 32.4C, but a cool front making its way south from Scotland will see temperatures drop to the low-to-mid 20s for much of England from Tuesday, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell revealed.

For much of England and Wales, last month was one of the top five driest Junes on record and this surprisingly long heatwave has seen rain hold off since the warm weather began.

However, by next weekend bands of rain could potentially be coming in from the west increasing the chance of persistent showers.

Highs of 23 C and lows of 14 °C are expected in Yorkshire on Friday, reaching its peak temperature at around 16:00.

The day will be rather cloudy at times with some sunny spells, with temperatures then warming day by day, it being cooler on the coast.

A mixture of light and heavy showers are then expected at various times throughout the region on both Friday and Saturday, bringing some long-awaited wet weather to Yorkshire.

However, the warm weather and bright sunshine could both potentially return again by the end of July, meaning that Britain’s heatwave will only be interrupted for a short spell.