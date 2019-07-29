This is when latest road closure will end in Harrogate

Harrogate's summer of road works headaches got worse this week on the crucial Harrogate-Killinghall-Ripon route.

Residents and motorists who rely on the A61 on a daily basis are now wondering how long the work will go on.

More misery for Harrogate drivers, this time for those trying to get to Killinghall and Ripon but it's only temporary. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Superb Harrogate Carnival 'no washout' in Valley Gardens



Carried out on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council, the resurfacing work takes place daily from 9.30am to 3.30pm.



As a result, the road, from New Park up to Killinghall, is closed to through traffic during those hours from Monday to Friday.



Diversion signs are in place via Skipton Road and Otley Road.

Pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be permitted access at all times.



North Yorkshire County Council says the essential work will continue for three weeks until it is fully resurfaced and patched.



The road is rescheduled to reopen on August 19.

Revealed - Universal Credit 'pilot' starts in Harrogate