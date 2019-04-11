This exhibition at Harrogate gallery is one not to miss

Harrogate’s coolest gallery has launched a new exhibition showing the beauty of British abstract art.

Nature & Abstraction is running at RedHouse Originals at 15 Cheltenham Mount with a wide range of artwork from some of the UK’s most famous names, as well as some new stars of the scene.

Why you should visit The Who night in Harrogate



Launched last Saturday, the vibrant new exhibition at this cutting edge modern and contemporary art gallery includes paintings by John Hoyland, Thomas James Butler, Schoph, Dahalmersnny Larsen, David Rusbatch, Christian Furr, Florence Blanchard and John Middleton; plus original prints by Tracey Emin, David Hockney and Terry Frost.

The show, which will run until May 31, is not the only exciting development at this small but stylish Harrogate gallery.

RedHouse Originals, which often works directly with many of the artists it features, has a track record of punching above its weight in pop and urban art, as well as photography, having attracted visits in person by the likes of Peter Blake, Gered Mankowitz and Pete McKee.

Harrogate shop pulls out of Record Store Day