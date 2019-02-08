Thirteen films to watch for a cosy Valentine's night in

A modern classic, this love story stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as Allie and Noah who fall in love in 1940s South Carolina. This course of their love affair is anything but smooth and it will no doubt have you in tears at the end.
Baby is spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family when she falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, this romantic film will make you want to dance and try the iconic life.
In this 2005 adaptation of Jane Austin's novel, Keira Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet who falls in love with Mr Darcy (Matthew MacFadyen). But will Darcy's overly reserved nature threaten the fledgling relationship?