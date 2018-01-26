These are the new Thomas Cook flights from Leeds Bradford Airport in summer 2018

If your thoughts are turning to summer holidays, you might want to snap up tickets for one of the three new Thomas Cook flights coming to Leeds Bradford Airport this summer.

The travel operator is being welcomed to the airport for the first time, and is expected help fill the void left by airline Monarch's collapse last autumn.

They will operate 12 flights a week to three destinations - Palma in Majorca, and Dalaman and Antalya in Turkey.

Thomas Cook's arrival at Leeds Bradford will see an extra 26,000 seats become available