The Under the Hammer column with FSS Auctioneers

A semi-detached house in Harrogate was the subject of some lively bidding at auction this month, pushing the final sale price well above the original guide of £150,000.

The three bedroom house on Oakdale Avenue was the first lot to come under the hammer at the October property auction by FSS estate agents and auctioneers and the bidding was broadcast live on social media. The hammer finally came down at £173,000.

This four bedroomed house in Ripon had a guide price of �190,000 but the hammer fell at �233,250.

Another high-performer at the October auction was a four bedroom house on Kirkby Road in Ripon which had a guide price of £190,000 and sold for £233,250.

A commercial investment property in Otley also exceeded its guide price by more than £34,000. With an established café on the ground floor that has been trading for more than 20 years and a self-contained maisonette above, the property currently yields an annual rental of £10,880.

The guide price was £110,000 and the final selling price was £144,500.

A three bedroom bungalow on Fountains Avenue in Harrogate achieved its guide price of £140,000 and a garage in Bilton also achieved its guide price of £10,000.

Richard Smailes, auctioneer and partner at FSS, said: “The bidders on the day could clearly see the potential in the properties available and had a vision of what they could do to develop and improve them.

“It is also typical of the auction room that once bidding starts and the interested parties realise that other people want what they want, their own determination increases and they want it even more.”

Next auction

FSS is now taking instructions for its final property auction of the year, which will be held on Thursday, December 6 at Pavilions of Harrogate.

Richard urged anyone considering selling land or property at auction to get in touch with him.

He said: “If anyone is thinking about selling at auction I would urge them to come and talk to me.

“I can advise them on whether auction is the best route for them or if they would be better off selling by private treaty, in other words traditional estate agency. Whatever they decide, we can help but until I see the property for myself I can’t judge which is the best route for them.

