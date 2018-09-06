The Spinney, Knaresborough - £750,000

Anyone looking for the ideal place to develop your forever home, could find this the perfect opportunity.

The Spinney is in a plot of about a third of an acre. With a large frontage set behind an established tree line, there is extensive parking in front of the house and adjoining double garage.

The rear gardens offer privacy with high hedge boundaries and are mainly laid to lawn. The house was built in 1976 and has remained in the same ownership since new. There are solar panels on the roof. Contact Myrings on 01423 566400.