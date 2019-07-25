The On the Beat police column with Inspector Steve Breen

Tackling anti-social street drinking around Ripon bus station, beauty spot theft and other priorities in Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and surrounding areas. Here Inspector Steve Breen provides his latest update on local policing.

The issue of anti-social street drinking around Ripon bus station has again begun to rear its head. I have issued a number of Dispersal Authorities under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 which has empowered my officers and PCSOs to direct individual to leave the area for a defined period.

Some of the special police constables who worked with British Transport Police at Knaresborough Bed Race.

Arrests have been made of people returning within the defined period.

We have refreshed the powers granted under a Public Spaces protection order for the city centre some years ago.

As street drinking can also be viewed as a societal issue stemming from homelessness and social deprivation my officers are working with Harrogate Borough Council and other partners to help offenders out of their cycle of behaviour.

Reduce rural crime

As with all rural locations, the outer Harrogate area suffers with beauty spot theft and theft of farming machinery and vehicles. Throughout this year we have been working with volunteers on the Rural Watches at Masham and Pateley Bridge to deter rural criminality.

In addition we will continue to utilise all the available technology, crime prevention techniques and assistance from our Rural Taskforce to deter and detect crime.

In addition to local officers our patrols are routinely bolstered by specialist officers from our Roads Policing, and Operations department.

Road safety

As with most other areas, road safety is something in which we will never stop trying to improve. We hold regular proactive road safety campaigns which include speed enforcement in hot spot locations and drink driving campaigns. I will soon be working with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the 95Alive Partnership to look for opportunities to increase the safety of pedal cyclists who can be at higher risk than other road users.

County Lines, Child Criminal Exploitation and Human Trafficking

These subjects pose the greatest threat to the safety and wellbeing of our communities. They are my number one priority.

My team have made some significant arrests resulting in a number of custodial sentences, and a main offender remains on remand in custody awaiting trial.

Investment in local policing

When people talk about local policing, they often raise the question of police numbers and the visibility of officers.

As a force, we have been actively recruiting, and by the end of this financial year we will have recruited over 200 new officers across the county – including both experienced transferees, PCSOs and student police officers. Over the next few months we will also see the inception of six new teams of officers.

○ You can contact the team via email at harrogate.outer@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or to speak to an Neighbourhood team member about an ongoing case ring 101, select option 2 and dial in the team members collar number, shown before their name on our website. For all other enquires ring 101 and selection option 1 and always report crime through either 101 or in emergencies through 999.