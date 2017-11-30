The Laurels, 4 Saw Wood Barns, York Road, Leeds - £499,950

This three-bedroom single storey barn conversion is in a unique courtyard setting in open countryside, close to the villages of Scholes and Thorner.

It includes a study area, utility room, 38ft wide living/dining area and modern kitchen, patio with views of the garden and beyond, two parking spaces and a single garage, master bedroom with en-suite shower and two further double bedrooms, served by a house bathroom.

For more details visit www.dacres.co.uk or call 01937 586 177.

