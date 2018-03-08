The Laurels, 17b Ripon Road, Killinghall - £895,000

Strutt and Parker describe this five-bedroom stone built family home as immaculately presented.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors and extends to over 2512 sq feet of living space.

It includes four first floor bedrooms, with 2 en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom. There is also a second floor teenager/guest suite, of a fifth double bedroom, ensuite shower room and a study/dressing room. The ground floor dining kitchen is well equipped and forms a centrepiece of the house. Phone 01423 561274.