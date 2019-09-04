The Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity column with Sammy Lambert

August has come and gone in the blink of an eye! I am currently sat sweltering in the HHCC fundraising office writing this article for you, thinking it won’t be long until our fantastic Christmas Market… more on that in a moment.

A huge well done to the Finan Family, who have continued their fundraising efforts for us with a dance party and Coast 2 Coast challenge.

Dr Tambe completed the Kilimanjaro climb in aid of HHCC and the rA-team held the Ladies That Lunch at Ripon Racecourse.

These are just a few of the fantastic fundraising events which took place this month.

I hope you will have seen our fantastic photography competition, which we launched in August.

We have had so many beautiful images submitted, it’s going to be a tough job picking winners! All winners will be announced later in the year.

We’ll then be having a HHCC calendar printed to raise funds for the fantastic work we do!

We will also look to use some of the entries to decorate and spruce up the environments we deliver care in, which will really brighten up the corridors.

We really hope these will added to your Christmas gift lists.

Speaking of Christmas… tickets will soon be on sale for our Christmas Market on Sunday, December 1 at the Majestic Hotel, Harrogate.

Tickets are £5 each and include entry to our fabulous gift fair, prize draw entry, a hot drink and mince pie, plus an opportunity for children to meet Father Christmas with children under three going free!

We really hope you can join us to support the work we do and kick-start the festive season.

The HHCC team will be at the UCI Fan Zone from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29.

We have some fantastic merchandise now available for a small suggested donation as well as some wonderful raffle tickets, with a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Thank you so much to the companies who have donated these to us.

If you want to know more, please do get in touch with us.

Personal Trainer Lee Murphy will be joining us on the Saturday with some health and fitness challenges.

Don’t forget that Bonkers Bingo will be taking place this month on Friday, September 13 at The Cedar Court Hotel – this sounds a super event and we look forward to seeing you there!

If you haven’t already why not take at our fantastic new web page www.hhcc.co.uk

That’s all from me for this month, thank you so much for all you do, we cannot wait to meet you at our upcoming events.

You really do make a difference.

Check out our Facebook page @harrogatehospitalcharity or email sammy.lambert@hdft.nhs.uk for details of all our upcoming events.

You can also give us a call on 01423 557408.