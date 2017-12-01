The full list of NatWest branch closures in Yorkshire

Banking giant RBS has announced it is to close 259 high street branches across the UK - including several in Yorkshire.
A total of 197 RBS-managed NatWest outlets and 62 RBS branches will shut in 2018 due to changing customer habits.
Branch closures in North, West and East Yorkshire are:-
Cleckheaton - to close in May 2018
- 66 per cent of customers are banking online
- Transactions in the branch are down 22 per cent since 2012, with only 50 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Brighouse
Heckmondwike - to close in May 2018
- 65 per cent of customers are banking online
- Transactions in the branch are down 31 per cent since 2012, with only 40 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Dewsbury
Penistone - to close in June 2018
- 60 per cent of customers are banking online
- Transactions are in the branch are down by 25 per cent since 2012 with only 83 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Barnsley
Cottingham - to close in May 2018
- 63 per cent of customers are banking online
- Transactions in the branch are down by 32 per cent since 2012 with only 45 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Hull University
Driffield - to close in June 2018
- 59 per cent of customers are banking online
- Transactions in the branch are down by 38 per cent since 2012 with only 96 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Beverley
Hornsea - to close in June 2018
- 58 per cent of customers are bank online
- Transactions in the branch are down by 23 per cent since 2012 with only 70 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Beverley
Hull Hessle Road - to close in June 2018
- 65 per cent of customers are banking online
- Transactions in the branch are down by 35 per cent since 2012, with only 75 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Hull city centre
Richmond - to close in June 2018
- 67 per cent of customers are banking online
- Transactions in the branch are down by 31 per cent since 2012 with only 55 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Darlington
Ripon - to close in June 2018
- 60 per cent of customers are now banking online
- Transactions are down by 36 per cent since 2012 with only 69 customers visiting on a weekly basis
- Nearest remaining branch: Harrogate
Pocklington and Whitby branches will also shut
