The Boroughbridge Mayor’s column with Geoff Haldenby

It has been a while since my last mayor’s diary and August seems to have been a month of holidays. Brighter Boroughbridge have done extremely well in their recent competition and have achieved a Silver Gilt Award again this year. Well done to them.

It is amazing what a small group of people can do, especially as the long hot dry spell of weather did not do any favours to the planting around the town.

If you would like to volunteer in making the town more ‘colourful’ and you have an hour or two to spare, enjoy gardening, then please contact the office and leave your name and telephone number and a member of the group will contact you.

Brighter Boroughbridge members have also arranged a fundraising event coming up soon on Saturday 13 October at the Coronation Hall, Milby, in support of the town’s Yorkshire in Bloom group.

Snake Davis (saxophonist) and his band, of what I am told has ‘unparalleled’ talent will be playing some well known and likeable tunes.

Do go along and support this event.

Tickets can be bought by emailing snake.coronationhall@gmail.com or also online via www.eventbrite.co.uk

These tickets are selling out fast at a meagre sum of £12.50.

On other matters the site of the old Water Rat Club, next to the river, has now been cleared and soon will be landscaped.

Hopefully, I am sure you will all think that this is an improvement to one of the entrances to the town.

Lilian and I recently did attend an event at Menwith Hill to witness the change of command there and we wish the new commanding officer Sally Holcomb every success in her new role.

In early August we were invited, with a number of other local dignitaries, to judge the participants of the St Wilfrid Parade in Ripon.

Some wonderful floats had been entered and the decision was a hard one.

After the procession of the floats around the town, the procession ended at the cathedral.

This was followed by a wonderful service in the cathedral and where presentations were given to the winners and participants.

What a wonderful day, and the weather was brilliant.

We have also attended a number of civic services at Ripon Cathedral and have recently been invited on a tour of the Cathedral learning all about the venue, it’s history and the building itself, I would thoroughly recommend a tour, what an adventure!

Last week I also had a meeting with Major Pat Ralph of the Yorkshire Regiment Association, a group who are very keen to forge bonds with our town.

If anyone has any ideas as to how they could help, please contact me.

The ongoing saga of the HGV restrictions has had mixed results as you all have probably witnessed. The brief for this seems to be ‘wait and watch’.

Some hauliers have already taken on board the implications, other have turned a blind eye. We have to vigilant and hope the situation improves.