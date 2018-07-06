The Boroughbridge Mayor’s column with Geoff Haldenby

With the weather being so good these last few weeks, it has been great to get out and about in the town. Brighter Boroughbridge have been very busy in different areas of the town making the town a more colourful and enjoyable place to be, our thanks go to them for all their hard work.

If you have a few hours to spare sometime I am sure they might need a little help as it is such a huge task to keep up with and I am sure if they were contacted with offers of help, they would be most grateful.

This leads me on to the other areas of the town that need attention – Harrogate Borough Council seem to be a little lacking in certain areas.

I have witnessed the events of the hanging baskets last week, but what has happened to the other resources?

I recently visited RAF Menwith Hill with other civic leaders from the across the area, as they are trying very hard to engage with the local communities, which I think is a really good thing.

My wife and I recently attended Queen Ethelburga’s for the end of term prize giving ceremony in the morning and Monika and her husband attended the prize giving in the afternoon, which I hope they enjoyed as much as we did. The guest speaker was Sir Gary Verity, who was excellent with his good sense of humour, knowledge of the area, and his down to earth nature.

The following day we were invited to Pateley Bridge Mayor’s Civic Service with a church service at the Methodist Church in Pateley Bridge.

A very moving service and the church choir delivered a very moving song.

The service was then followed by luncheon afterwards at Harefield Hall along with other mayors from as far afield as Bedale, Richmond, Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and of course the North Yorkshire Chairman, local dignitaries and councillors from the Pateley Bridge area. It was a wonderful day and will be remembered for some time to come.

The one black cloud on the week was that I witnessed a haulage contractor (not local) pull up outside the Post Office on the double yellow lines to go to the cash machine at the bank, and then drive off, the cheek of the man as he did not even spend any of the money in the town! I did speak to his boss about it, maybe they will realise eventually that they can go around the town, let’s hope so and let’s be vigilant.

The ban for large vehicles came into place not long ago. Maybe they did not realise.

Springfield Garth have their annual summer fete this Saturday 7 July from 2pm, which will be a fete not to be missed.

All are welcome.

There is to be a litter picking event around the town on Saturday 14 July and Morrisons have kindly offered refreshments on the day.

It has been brought to our attention that Morrisons do not now have any recycle bins in their car park.

If you have a surplus of items to recycle, this will need to be done through your own household recycling.