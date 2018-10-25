The Barn, Orchard Lane, Ripley - £985,000

Agents Hopkinsons say this is a spacious detached family home with four bedrooms, plus a one bedroomed annexe.

Main living areas overlook a paved courtyard, dining hall, first floor lounge, living family kitchen with dining area, sitting area, utility room, snug/family room and guest cloaks/wc.

There are three ground floor stylish bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, house bathroom. At first floor there is a two sectioned bedroom on two floors with adjacent snug/study. Contact Hopkinsons 01423 501201.