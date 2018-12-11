The ABC Murders: Agatha Christie mystery filmed in Yorkshire to be shown on BBC at Christmas

A Poirot mystery shot in Ripon, Leeds and Wakefield in the summer will take prime billing in the Christmas TV schedules.

The ABC Murders, based on a classic Agatha Christie novel and set in the 1930s, will be shown on Boxing Day.

The ABC Murders: Cast spotted filming in Leeds city centre

It was filmed in July at locations across Yorkshire, and stars Hollywood actor John Malkovich as Belgian detective Poirot alongside Rupert Grint and Shirley Henderson.

It will be broadcast on BBC One on three consecutive nights at 9pm starting on Boxing Day.

The Yorkshire locations that will appear include Leeds Town Hall, City Varieties and Holbeck Viaduct in Leeds, the streets around Ripon Spa Baths and St John's Square in Wakefield city centre.

The shoot even arrived on the Yorkshire Post's doorstep back in July, when extras in period police uniforms were seen being filmed beneath the arches of the disused Holbeck Viaduct, close to the Post offices on Whitehall Road. The former railway viaduct has been derelict since the 1980s.

Yorkshire on screen

- Leeds City Museum was used in the filming of local screenwriter Kay Mellor's drama Love, Lies and Records last year

- The cast and crew of Gentleman Jack, a Georgian period drama that tells the story of aristocratic Calderdale lesbian Anne Lister, filmed in Huddersfield back in the spring

- Doncaster stately home Brodsworth Hall was used this summer to film scenes for ITV's Victoria - which also features Harewood House. The Victorian house was chosen partly because of the quality and authenticity of its gardens

- Spy thriller Official Secrets, which stars Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, was shot in the Leeds area this spring. The village of Boston Spa was used for some scenes, and the cast were also seen at Otley police station and Roundhay Park boathouse. The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway stood in for Cheltenham Spa Station

- Second World War drama The Darkest Hour, which tells the story of Churchill's early days as prime minister, used three of Yorkshire's grandest stately homes during filming - Wentworth Woodhouse, Bramham Park and Brodsworth Hall. It won two Academy Awards earlier this year

- Peaky Blinders, despite being set in Birmingham, has used a range of local locations including Braimes Pressings, City Varieties, Leeds Town Hall, St Chad's CHurch in Headingley, Newby Hall in Ripon and Salts Mill in Saltaire.