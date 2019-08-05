Teething problems with bin collections continue as Ripon resident describes street as 'looking like a slum'

Teething problems with Harrogate Borough Council's roll-out of new bin collection routes is continuing in Ripon, with one resident describing her street as 'looking like a slum' due to lingering rubbish.

Rosemary Enright of Gladstone Terrace said that up until two weeks ago, recycling bags and boxes hadn't been emptied on her street for at least a month, and just when she thought the issue had been resolved, last week it reared its head again - the bin collections are now a week overdue.

Rosemary said: "It's looking like a slum, which our street certainly is not. It's good that the house isn't on the market, because people would be running screaming.

"It frankly isn't good enough - we pay rather high rates in the area, and I feel that the rates are too high. We are not getting the service that we pay for and deserve. The bins are overflowing, and it's blowing all over the street - it looks dreadful."

But Harrogate Borough Council said the majority of the changes have "gone without a hitch," and are working to get the service back to how it should be.

A council spokesperson said: “The vast majority of the changes have gone without a hitch, but we have had a few issues affecting some collections.

“We are sorry to those residents who are still experiencing delays and thank them for their patience while the new routes bed in.

“We understand what the issues are and are working tirelessly to get the service back to how it should be.”