Team’s new kit unveiled

Boroughbridge Juniors FC under-11s team has a new kit thanks to local business Rabbit Hill Country Store and Rural Supplies.

Rabbit Hill Country Store and Rural Supplies, based just off the A168, south of Boroughbridge, sells products needed for outdoor jobs - from farming consumables and animal feeds to workwear, maintenance products and planting.

The sponsorship deal sees the under-11s wear the company logo on their team kit. The team, which competes in the Nidderdale Junior League, has grown recently and now has a squad of 15 players drawn from Boroughbridge and surrounding villages.

Gemma Fisher, Rabbit Hill Country Store Manager, said: “As a local company, with employees living and working in the area, we are pleased to lend our support to community activities.

“Sport is so important to young people, in terms of adopting a healthy lifestyle and creating social groups, so anything we can do to help is very rewarding.”

Chris Fahy, Boroughbridge Juniors FC chairman added: “Without the support of the community and sponsorship from companies like Rabbit Hill Country Store and Rural Supplies, we wouldn’t have such a thriving club.”

“They look very smart.”

The team is always open to new players. People interested in taking their child to a training session can get in touch by contacting bjfc2014@gmail.com, via the club Facebook page or by visiting the club website.

Games and training sessions take place at Boroughbridge High School and Boroughbridge AFC on Aldborough Road on Saturday and Sunday mornings.