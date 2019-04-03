TDY route and timings revealed

With one month to go until the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire, organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and Amaury Sport Organisation have unveiled the highly anticipated race timings.

Millions of spectators are expected to line the route over the four days of action which will see the Tour de Yorkshire take place between May 2-5 and the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race between May 3-4.

Welcome to Yorkshire Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “It’s always exciting to share these timings as spectators can now plan exactly where and when they want to watch the race.

“Every time we see them we’re astonished by how quickly the peloton travels, but these are the best riders in the world after all!

The Women’s Race has moved to a Friday and Saturday this year in order to allow more people to celebrate the race. The women’s stages will start in the morning with the men’s stages following in the afternoon.

Timings have been calculated by anticipating the peloton’s average speed but are subject to change depending on variables such as wind speed, direction and how aggressively the riders race.

And timings for the race caravan and ambassadors tour have also been included and list the stop-off points ahead of the race where fans will be treated to a host of promotional goodies from the official race partners as well as getting to meet some British cycling legends.

Mr Dodd added: “There is a whole host of added entertainment being planned en-route so be sure to line the roadside early on the days so you get to see the colourful race caravan and fleet of Yorkshire cycling legends pass through.”

The race passes through the local area on Stage 2 - The World Stage: Friday May 3 – Barnsley to Bedale, 132km (82 miles).

The men will start outside Barnsley Town Hall at 2.45pm and will head through Garforth (3.43pm) and Scholes (3.53pm) then skirts Leeds in an anti-clockwise direction, and will head to Harrogate where the riders get the chance to tackle the exact same circuit that will be used at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

An intermediate sprint has been added on Parliament Street where the Championships finish line will be at 14.50pm, meaning the riders can hone their tactics in preparation for September.

Once that loop has been concluded the stage continues north, through Ripley (5.06pm) and Ripon (5.20pm). Then it’s full steam into Bedale for an expected bunch sprint right in the centre of town at 5.55pm.

The opening women’s stage meanwhile, gets going in Barnsley at 9.05am and will follow the exact same route as the men. The second sprint in Harrogate comes at 11.28am before the peloton passes through Ripon at 12.02pm. Then it’s on to Bedale for a scheduled finish at 12.43pm.

And the area again sees action on Stage 4 – The Yorkshire Classic: Sunday 5 May – Halifax to Leeds, 175km (108.7 miles).

After leaving The Piece Hall in Halifax at 12.35pm and the action will head towards Masham (3.23pm) and into Nidderdale where the riders will grind their way up the Côte de Greenhow Hill at 4.05pm.

The riders will sweep into Leeds for a rip-roaring conclusion on The Headrow at 5.17pm.

For anyone wanting to see the race further afield, Stage one of the men’s (113.4 miles) leaves Doncaster on Thursday May 2 to arrive in Selby at the Abbey at 5.40pm, having passed through Snaith (2.02pm), Howden (2.24pm), Beverley (3.38pm), Pocklington (4.28pm), Elvington 4.56pm).

Stage 3 sees the men roll out from Bridlington Spa at 2.30pm to finish in North Bay, Scarborough at 5.45pm.

Full timings at http://letouryorkshire.com/