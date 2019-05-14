Taylors of Harrogate are recruiting graduates to work for Bettys and Yorkshire Tea

Fancy a job that comes with as much free Yorkshire Tea you can drink?

Bettys and Taylor Group - the company that owns the Bettys, Yorkshire Tea and Taylors of Harrogate brands - is recruiting five graduates to work at its Harrogate offices this autumn.

They have roles in several areas of the business including marketing, sales, operations, supply and human resources.

The jobs come with some great perks, including free meals and office snacks, discounted Bettys and Taylors products, all the Yorkshire Tea and Taylors coffee that you can drink when you're in the office, plus discounts and free entry at a number of local businesses and visitor attractions.

Candidates will be invited to assessment centres in July and are expected to have a 2:2 degree or above in a relevant subject, a good understanding of Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint, and to be able to start work on September 9.

The job advert states:-

"New people joining us comment on the feel of the place, the warmth of the welcome, and the care that we take to ensure that they are able to understand and embrace our culture. We value our people, and the personal skills, experience and qualities that they bring."

The Bettys and Taylors Group has its main base at Plumpton Park and further office space above Bettys in Harrogate town centre.

To apply, visit www.graduates-bettysandtaylors.co.uk