Tadcaster swimming pools reopen after break-in

Tadcaster Community Pool opened for swimming this week for the first time since a break-in last month.

The two pools at the Westgate facility, which also boasts a gym, were open as normal from yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the pool said: “All lessons and schools will be in operation as normal.

“Thank you for everyone’s patience and support.”

The charitable trust that runs the site was left counting the costs after a break-in early on January 26.

Staff and volunteers were left to deal with the aftermath, including the slow process of draining, refilling and reheating the two pools, after an intruder smashed a hole through the middle of the poolside window at about 2.30am.

Glass went into the water during the break-in and managers at the pool, which is manned by about 15 paid staff and over a hundred volunteers, had to inform schools, clubs and people who had booked private parties that their sessions had been cancelled. Half term activities were also cancelled.

The cost of the closure is being put at around £30,000 for the initial two weeks and £10,000 for each following week.

The gym was kept open after the break-in, with some staff diverted from pool duties to running inductions for new gym users.