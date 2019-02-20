Tadcaster pool in the swim for 24 hours

Tadcaster Community Pool is asking swimmers to take part in a 24-hour charity Swimathon this April.

The Pool will be open from Thursday April 11 at 7am until Friday April 12 at 9am and people can pledge to swim for an hour, a few hours or even longer. Swimmers can enter as an individual or as part of a team and are encouraged to raise £25 (individual) and £100 (team) for the pool and St Leonard’s Hospice.

Kate O’Brien, head of swimming development said: “At Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool we are excited to be bringing back the 24-hour swim and the fact it is in partnership with such a fantastic local charity makes us even more determined to try to raise that all important sponsorship money.”

Booking and sponsor forms from Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool or the Fundraising Team at St Leonard’s Hospice.

Pictured, from left, are Chris Porter (Facility Manager), Sue Paish (volunteer), Kate O’Brien (Swimming Development), Denise Gent (volunteer) and Nick Foote (Duty Manager).