Tadcaster hat shop up for national wedding awards

Award-winning hat shop, Simply Devine, is once again a finalist in the English Wedding Awards.

Owner Liz Devine-Wright won this category last year and, as we went to press, was to be attending the gala dinner at the Mercure Hotel in Manchester on the Awards.

The destination Tadcaster hat shop, now in its 14th year, has been shortlisted in the accessories category for its extensive range of wedding hats, hatinators, fascinators, jewellery, pashminas, and special occasion handbags.

Owner Liz Devine Wright said: “It was fantastic to win this award last year, particularly since we had to be nominated and voted for by our customers who were obviously delighted with the products and services we produce and sell.

“Simply Devine has had an amazingly successful couple of years.

“This year we launched our second collection of hats and fascinators designed by us, and which we now also sell to the trade.

“We have been included in the prestigious Small Business 100 Campaign to encourage consumers to shop local on December 1.”