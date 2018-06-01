Superheroes Moo-ve into action

The Ripon, Thirsk and Boroughbridge Moo Music group has been very busy over the last few weeks helping to raise money for Caudwell Children’s charity as part of children’s activity week.

As part of the ‘Watch Me Fly’ theme, children and parents attended their Moo Music sessions dressed up as their favourite superhero.

I've got the power.

The children enjoyed completing various challenges to help rescue Maggie Moo from the evil space aliens.

A spokesperson for Moo Music said: “We battled with our light up wands, bounced our superhero powers on the parachute, blasted off into space with our special boom-whacker instruments and popped poisonous bubbles.

“The children then used their special sign language song to celebrate their victory.

“As well as completing our superhero missions we also raised money through various cake sales donated by our lovely mums.

Chew on this space aliens.

“Moo Music proudly raised a grand total of £100 to help towards the Caudwell children’s charity.

“Moo Music is a weekly session available for babies from birth to toddlers of pre-school age. We use 100 original songs to help your child gain confidence and develop memory, language and coordination skills in an exciting, enjoyable and multi-sensory way.”

Email chantelle@moo-music.co.uk to book a free taster session.

Pow! A brilliant Batman.

Lighting up the Moo Music event.