Sun shines on crowds as they enjoy Tockwith Show

The 73rd Tockwith Show drew record crowds as the sun shone on a busy showfield.

Organised by the Tockwith and District Agricultural Society, the day featured livestock classes, traditional handicraft competitions and displays in the main ring throughout the day.

NAWN 1808051AM8 Tockwith Show. Sophie Hitchen of Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm with one of her alpacas. (1808051AM8)

Youngsters had the chance to get hands-on with activities in the Discovery Zone, including experiments and tricks with the entertaining Sublime Science. Crowds also enjoyed vintage vehicle and tractor parades and the highly competitive inter-pub tug-o-war.

The Farmers’ Market marquee was filled with producers offering quality produce, all grown and made within a small radius of the show field.

For the first time this year, creative cooks were pitted against each other in the Best of Yorkshire pie competition, with Appleton’s Butchers being crowned the winner by judge Jonathan Cowap of BBC Radio York.

Show co-chairman Sam Blacker said: “I’m proud to say we had another brilliant day at Tockwith Show and no doubt the turn-out was helped by the great weather, too.

NAWN 1808051AM9 Tockwith Show. Members of Sir Thomas Glemham's Regiment of the Sealed Knot Society who entertained the crowds. (1808051AM9)

“Every area of the field seemed to be packed with happy visitors throughout the day.

“It was particularly pleasing to see the new attractions proving such a hit.

I’d like to thank everyone who who entered classes and competitions and all those who just came along on the day to enjoy themselves. It was another truly fantastic event.”

Once again, the Tockwith Show bar was operated by volunteers from Tockwith Festival, selling beers from Rudgate Brewery less than a mile away from the field.

NAWN 1808051AM11 Tockwith Show. (1808051AM11)

Proceeds from the sales will be added to funds from the festival earlier in the year and distributed to local organisations.

The show concluded with the annual auction of items from the various competitions, raising money for show president Fiona Harris’s chosen charity, The British Heart Foundation.

Mr Blacker added: “A huge amount of work goes in to planning the show every year and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their support.

“Our focus on rural life, local produce and good value for money proved a hit with our visitors once again.

“We’ll allow ourselves a few days to relax and recover, then we’ll be straight back to making plans for next year’s show!”