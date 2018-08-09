Summerbridge - £500,000

This stone built detached cottage is in Nidderdale with views over open farmland and is well placed for the village of Summerbridge with its local amenities.

The accommodation, which has been extended to the ground floor, includes a hall, dining kitchen, two reception rooms, small study and utility room.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, en suite shower room plus family bathroom. There is also an open fronted garage/car port with storage loft over. Contact Lister Haigh on 01423 730700.