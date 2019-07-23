Summer fun in stall at Wetherby market

Wetherby Town Council is launching six weeks of family-friendly summer markets over the summer holidays.

Entertainment including activities and a market trail will be featured and in a bid to promote the facility to a new generation.

Chair of the Council’s Markets Committee, Coun Joanne Maltby, said: “We know how difficult it can be to keep children entertained during the long summer holidays. “The market is a valued historic tradition in Wetherby, but we wanted to encourage our future customers to find out more about what’s available and what happens on the market each week.

“We hope to provide an easy hour of activities to help parents, grandparent and carers every Thursday.”

Each Thursday, from July 25 to August 29 there will be a market trail to help visitors find out more about each of the traders and enter a draw to win a prize for local toy shop, Treasures Toys.

Coun Maltby added: “The trail will change each week so there are six opportunities to win.”

Trail sheets will be available from stalls or in the Town Hall.

Free activities, for children aged 5-11-years-old, will change each week and range from making a key ring from washers, bolts and nuts on the vacuum repair stand to a soft and fluffy pom-pom in the haberdashery van, to planting up a pot on the flower stall.

A face painter will be take up residency on the Town Hall steps and a Yorkshire Dales ice cream van will be attending the market every Thursday throughout the summer holidays.

Mor details of the activities will be posted each week on the Market’s social media pages: @wetherbymarkets